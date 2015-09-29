Watch the Google Nexus live stream

The Google Nexus launch is one of the biggest gadget events of the year, and is Android fans chance to see what a pure Android experience looks like without the additional input from manufacturers like LG, Huawei, HTC or Sony.

This year is certainly no exception with not only two smartphones expected, but also a new Chromecast 2, possibly the Pixel C tablet and the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow update.

Although Google hasn't announced what it is going to launch at the event in San Francisco, it is promising to show off "tasty new treats and much s'more." - clearly a marshmallow reference, although the 9am Pacific Time start isn't exactly camp fire marshmallow toasting time. Here in the UK, the event will start at 5pm. So make sure you grab a bag of treats before you settle in for the excitement.

To save you hunting down that video, we've put it here:

We will also be offering contextual stories live during the event to make everything clear. Plus we'll bring you hands-on coverage of the revealed gadgets themselves as soon as we can. Exciting times.

On the smartphone front we expect it to be the much rumoured, and leaked, Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P smartphones. The 5X should be made by LG, feature a 5.2-inch 1080p display and Snapdragon 808 hexa-core processor. The 6P, made by Huawei, should have a 5.7-inch QHD display and run a Snapdragon 810 v2.1 processor. Both are expected to have USB-C and fingerprint readers and Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The second version of Chromecast is also expected to appear. This should have a completely new shape and feature faster Wi-Fi connectivity. A Chromecast audio, that turns any speaker into a smart connected system, is also expected. This combined with an anticipated announcement of Spotify integration should make for an exciting product.

The Pixel C tablet is less solid a rumour but if it appears we can expect an Android tablet at 10.2-inches with Nvidia X1 quad-core processor, Maxwell GPU, 3GB of LPDDR4 RAM and USB-C.

Check out the video when it's live below to see it all revealed as it happens.

