Google might introduce a Play Music family plan at its big Nexus event

When it comes to streaming music services, Google Play Music is a solid option... except for one thing: it doesn't offer a family plan.

Spotify, Apple Music, and plenty of other competing services currently offer households with multiple users the option of paying one monthly fee. Otherwise, every person in the house would have to pay for their own, individual plan. Play Music always made users get their own plan, which is of course not very user-friendly, but it looks like that's all about to change.

According to Android Police, Google plans to announce a family plan option for Play Music while at its Nexus event on 29 September. The company will reportedly also unveil new phones and Chromecast 2 at the event, but amid all those announcements, Google will reveal its family plan costs $14.99 a month and includes unlimited music streaming for up to six accounts.

Keep in mind Google announced in June that Google Play Music is now free to use, meaning you don't need a subscription in order to listen. But you are subjected to adverts. Just like how the free versions of Spotify and Pandora serve up adverts, Google's new version of Google Play Music plays adverts instead of requiring the $9.99-a-month free from all users.

That said, if you still want to pay the fee to skip the adverts, you are free to do so. So, if the latest rumours are in fact legit, you'll also be able to pay $14.99 a month to skip adverts and then stream tunes as often as you want for up to six people in your family. The Google Play Music app even allows music to be stored and listened to offline.

For comparison purposes, Apple Music's family plan costs the same amount as Google's rumoured plan, while Spotify’s family plan costs $29.99 a month for five accounts. With that in mind, Apple Music and Google Play Music are looking like the more attractive streaming options for those of you with big families and not a lot of cash to spare.

Stay tuned to our Google hub for the latest developments on this story.