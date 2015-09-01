Google's new logo: This is what it looks like, how it's evolved over the years

Google has changed a lot in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, in a sweeping overhaul of how one of the world's most powerful technology companies operates, Google created a new publicly-traded parent company called Alphabet to house its different businesses. Google, for instance, is now a subsidiary of Alphabet, and Sundar Pichai leads as Google's new CEO. Meanwhile, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin said they would run Alphabet.

As if that wasn't enough upheaval for one summer, Google has changed things again. The 17-year-old company realised it went from a search engine accessed by users on a desktop PC to a giant that offers several products, including Gmail and YouTube, which are available across different platforms and devices, such as phones, TVs, watches, dashboards, etc.

So, in an attempt to reflect the new Google, which is a subsidiary of Alphabet but still a company that includes core products like Search, Maps, Gmail, and Chrome, Google has updated its logo: "We think we’ve taken the best of Google (simple, uncluttered, colorful, friendly), and recast it not just for the Google of today, but for the Google of the future," explained Google in a post.

The last Google logo had been in affect since 2013. It was a colourful serif logo with a more two-dimensional design. It apparently underwent a very slight change last year, though Creative Bloq claimed that change was “all but invisible to everyone but typesetting enthusiasts.” The new logo, which is rolling out across all Google products soon, is san-serif and appears child-like.

The logo looks almost like it's a grouping of magnetised alphabet letters you'd find haphazardly stuck on a fridge. Perhaps that's what Google intended, considering its parent company is called Alphabet. Apart from the main stamp, which you'll see displayed on Google.com and on other products, Google has ditched the blue "G" icon in favour of an updated, colourful one.

The new "G" icon has four colours and is meant to match the redesigned Google logo. Google posted a video - available above - to celebrate its new branding and to help you better understand how the company's look has evolved. If you'd like an even larger dose of nostalgia, we've rounded up every Google logo over the last two decades and included them in the gallery above.

Oh, and if you want to see different Google Doodles from over the years, Google keeps an archive here of every doodle it has used. Let us know in the comments what you think of Google's revamped look.