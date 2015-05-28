Android M is Android Milkshake: Sneaky clue spotted at Google I/O

There has been a lot of talk about what the next Android will be called and, specifically, what type of sweet or desert it will adopt as its popular name. However, it seems that it will be neither. It will be a drink this year.

Android M, as it is called at present, will be called Android Milkshake when it launches later this year. At least that's the suggestion based on a sneaky clue spotted at Google's annual developers conference, Google I/O.

An Android Wear watch worn on stage by Google's vice president of engineering, Dave Burke, clearly showed a picture of a glass of milkshake as he demonstrated features during the conference. He even fiddled with the device a few times, almost deliberately drawing attention to it.

Of course, it could be just that he really likes a chocolate milkshake - so much that he likes to keep a picture of one on his wrist at all times to remind him of his frothy liquid passion. But we favour that it was a cunning way of letting the cat out of the bag.

All you Maltesers fans, you can stand down now. And at least it wasn't muffin, we'd never stop laughing if that was the case.