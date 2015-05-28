Watch the Google I/O 2015 keynote livestream right here

Google I/O is about to kick-off again with big announcements expected from the Moscone Centre West in San Francisco.

The main keynote speech, which should include the most exciting announcements, will begin at 5:30pm BST today.

As this is a developer event, spread over several days, there will be plenty more news that trickles out between now and the weekend. But the live stream tonight should include some hard hitting stuff.

One of the most major announcements expected is the latest Android M operating system. So far Google has kept a tight team with few leaks, even the name is still in debate, although Macadamia Nut Cookie seems to be the favourite. According to rumours this version of Android will focus on improving battery life by offering more efficiency. While at the same time Android M should cut RAM use to make it faster on more affordable handsets.

Expect to hear more about Android spreading out too. It's appearing in televisions and cars now, so the internet of things is almost definitely going to get a mention.

There is a chance we could see the new Nexus phone and tablet, at least one of which is rumoured to be built by Hauwei. But we're not holding our breath here.

Android Wear may also get a look-in, although we don't expect Samsung's rumoured round watch to appear just yet.

So if you're excited about tonight be sure to bookmark this page and come back at 5:30 to watch the live video coverage below.

