Instant smartphone battery life boost anyone? Android M expected to deliver free power enhancements

With Google I/O 2015 due to kick-off on Thursday, the latest Android M update is beginning the leak. The word on the interwebs is that Google is focusing on enhancing your Android device's battery and RAM usage.

According to Android Police sources, Google plans to use its Android M update, possibly dubbed Macadamia Nut Cookie, to enhance battery life. It is also reportedly aiming to make RAM use more efficient so as to offer better performance on lower-end handsets.

While the Android M update could bring a battery boost overnight, the update may not land until August. But when it does, expect smarter use of features that would otherwise drain your battery. This is apparently going to be achieved by cutting down RAM usage, reducing off-charger activity and stopping location check-ins where possible.

The last Android 5 Lollipop update was expected to mainly focus on battery too, which its Project Volta didn't really do as much as expected. So we're taking this all with a pinch of salt but remain hopeful, as it would be giving the people what they want.

Google I/O 2015 is set to kick-off on Thursday at 5:30pm BST. Other announcements expected include native fingerprint recognition, perhaps with a view to offer more integrated mobile payment systems, plus a Huawei built Nexus device.

READ: Android M could bring native fingerprint authentication

