Watch Google and Skrillex launch a satellite for his new Android phone 'Live Case'

Google teamed up with Skrillex to send a balloon satellite (named after his dog) into space that'll take pictures of the Earth and work with his new Android phone case. Seriously.

Google said it is launching a series of creative collaborations in an effort to develop limited-edition cases for Android phones. The series is called Editions, and it has kicked off with the musician Skrillex. He made three cases - each called The Skrillex Live Case - based upon his "lifelong fascination with space".

The Skrillex Live Case not only dresses your Android phone in Skrillex artwork, but it also connects and serves up Skrillex content and a companion live wallpaper that extends the case design onto the screen. The wallpaper also updates throughout the day to display images of Earth shot from the stratosphere.

And at nighttime, the wallpaper changes to display constellations visible from your current location. The case pulls all these images from a custom balloon satellite named after Skrillex’s dog, Nanou. You can watch the video documentary below to see Skrillex launch his satellite from the Nevada desert.

But that's not all: Skrillex's case, which is individually numbered due to its limited-edition status, has a shortcut button on the back that can be customised to launch any app. By default, it'll bring up Skrillex’s music feed on YouTube. If any of that interests you, you can grab the case on Google Play until June.

Pricing for the cases start at $40, and they only fit the following Android devices: Nexus 5, Nexus 6, Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy S6, and Galaxy Note 4.

Oh, and once Nanou’s mission is complete, Google said it will give away the autographed satellite. Just follow @Android on Twitter and wait for more details.