Google Fit now tells you calories burned and distance travelled without needing a fitness band

Google has added new algorithms to its Android fitness app that help you keep track of daily calories burned and how far you've walked, cycled or run without the need for a fitness band or other step-counting wearable.

Although it can be argued that Google Fit works better when coupled with an Android Wear smartwatch or third-party fitness tracker, those who don't want to splash out extra can now get expanded data through the app itself. It uses a phone's own motion sensors to estimate results. And while that won't be as accurate as wearing a dedicated device, it could be enough for some.

To get regular updates on calories and distance, all you have to do (after updating the app) is enter your gender, height and weight as part of your profile. Then just carry your phone with you everywhere you go.

Google Fit will not only estimate calories burned during normal tasks but also during workouts. It also has a new way to scan through your fitness history, with activities grouped by days, weeks or months. That way you can see how they have impacted your health over time.

There is also a new Google Fit widget and an Android Wear watch face that has the Google Fit data alongside the hands of the watch. That way you can always see how close you are to your set daily goal.

