Google buys Timeful smart scheduling app, will add tech to Inbox and Calendar

Google has just bought a little-known company that'll help make Inbox and Calendar less cumbersome and more useful.

If you haven't noticed, Google likes to develop free tools with smart features (examples include Google search, Gmail, Calendar, Docs, and even its latest Inbox app). These tools not only accomplish certain tasks, but can also automatically do other things. Calendar, for instance, is able to auto-add events from Gmail.

Google is now working on something else that is, again, considered smart. More specifically, it is designed to organise your life by recognising your schedule and habits. Google isn't making a new tool from scratch, but it did acquire the Timeful team and app, with the goal of helping you get things done in easier.

In a blog post, Google admitted its tools have simplified our lives, but we're still inundated with updates, information, and tasks. That's where Timeful comes in handy: "The Timeful team has built an impressive system that helps you organize your life by understanding your schedule, habits and needs," Google said.

"You can tell Timeful you want to exercise three times a week or that you need to call the bank by next Tuesday, and their system will make sure you get it done based on an understanding of both your schedule and your priorities," Google explained, while noting Timeful's technology will be applied to several products.

According to Google, we can soon expect Timeful-based features to pop up in Google products like Inbox and Calendar, with the purpose of recognising your daily habits and organising your calendar around your schedule and priorities.

Timeful has confirmed the Timeful app is still available for download, but in the long run, the Timeful team will begin to focus its attention on new projects at Google.

Watch the video below to learn more about Timeful's system.