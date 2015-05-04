Google+ rolls out new Collections feature, with sight set on Pinterest

Google+ just got very (p)interesting.

Tech companies often like to replicate successful products and features first put out by rival companies. Facebook made Slingshot as a Snapchat copy-cat app, for instance, while Twitter recently pushed Periscope out the door simply to squash Meerkat's overnight popularity. The list of examples could go on forever.

But the latest example comes from Google+, which looks to be taking on Pinterest. It has launched a new Collections feature, though the feature isn't yet live for everyone. Android Police has claimed the feature is rolling out now and that some users have access. The feature basically lets you organise posts into one place.

Whenever you attempt to share on Google+, you'll soon be prompted to add the post to an existing or new collection. You can post photos and videos, then change the collection name to whatever you have in mind, and even choose a cover photo for each set. You can also follow a collection or all collections from a user.

Pinterest, which debuted 5 years ago, is a free website and app that allows you to upload, save, sort, and manage images (also called pins) through collections known as pinboards. Google+'s Collections feature therefore sounds a lot like Pinterest, and so it'll be interesting to see if it is capable of becoming as successful.

Google has launched a Welcome page for Collections, in which it announced the feature is "coming soon". The page also details how the feature is expected to work.

We've contacted the company for more information and hope to update soon.