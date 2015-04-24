Android found taking a leak on Apple logo in Google Maps

The usually cute Android character has been spotted on Google Maps micturating on the Apple logo.

The urinating Android was spotted by a friend of Team Android who pointed out this picture appears both in the desktop Google Maps as well as on mobile.

The image is live at the time of publishing and can be seen through Google Maps here. The area where the image appears is in northern Pakistan just south of Islamabad.

The source, who spotted the image, Ahmad Babar, is from Lahore in Pakistan, studied marketing and works in photography.

Google has told Mashable that the image was likely a result of a user abusing Map Maker which allows anyone to contribute to Google Maps.

Google told Mashable: "Even though edits are moderated, occasionally the odd inaccurate or cheeky edit may slip through our system. We've been made aware of the issue and are working on getting it removed."

The review policy for Google Maps clearly needs work as someone pointed out with a previous Maps edit shown here.

