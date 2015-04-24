  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Android found taking a leak on Apple logo in Google Maps

|
Google Android found taking a leak on Apple logo in Google Maps
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion

The usually cute Android character has been spotted on Google Maps micturating on the Apple logo.

The urinating Android was spotted by a friend of Team Android who pointed out this picture appears both in the desktop Google Maps as well as on mobile.

The image is live at the time of publishing and can be seen through Google Maps here. The area where the image appears is in northern Pakistan just south of Islamabad.

The source, who spotted the image, Ahmad Babar, is from Lahore in Pakistan, studied marketing and works in photography.

Google has told Mashable that the image was likely a result of a user abusing Map Maker which allows anyone to contribute to Google Maps.

Google told Mashable: "Even though edits are moderated, occasionally the odd inaccurate or cheeky edit may slip through our system. We've been made aware of the issue and are working on getting it removed."

The review policy for Google Maps clearly needs work as someone pointed out with a previous Maps edit shown here.

Googleandroid found taking a leak on apple logo in google maps image 2

READ: Apple rejects app because it mentions Watch competitor Pebble in the code

PopularIn Apps
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. Amazon Prime Day to fall on 16 July; prepare for 36 hours of deals
  3. IGTV: Everything you need to know about Instagram's video app
  4. What is Amazon Prime Wardrobe and how does it work?
  5. Google just launched an AI-infused Podcasts app for Android
  1. Massive Pokemon Go update adds trading and friends list to AR game
  2. Android Messages: How to send and read your texts from the web
  3. What is YouTube Music and is it different to Google Play Music? YouTube's music streaming service explained
  4. YouTube Music now available in the UK for Android and iOS, along with YouTube Premium
  5. YouTube Music vs Spotify vs Apple Music vs Amazon Music Unlimited: What's the difference?
Comments