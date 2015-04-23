Elephone dual-boot Android 5.0 and Windows 10 smartphone packs 4GB RAM and 2K screen

A new smartphone from Chinese manufacturer Elephone will come with both Android 5.0 Lollipop and Windows 10 dual-boot and pack some impressive specs.

The smartphone will come from a manufacturer with a history of making handsets available to the UK and US so it may be something everyone can own.

The unnamed handset leaked on Neowin where it can be seen in an Android model as well as a dual-boot Android and Windows 10 variant. Both have the same innards.

The specs on the new dual-boot Elephone are very impressive.

The Elephone is expected to sport a 5.5-inch 2K display with 2560 x 1440 resolution. The processor is a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek MTK6795 backed by a hefty 4GB of RAM. The camera should be a 20.7-megapixel Sony IMX 230 snapper. There should also be a fingerprint scanner featured on the handset and the battery will be "more than 3,800mAh".

The Android Elephone will launch in May with the dual-boot variant due to arrive in June. This is presumably because of the wait for Microsoft to officially release its new Windows 10 platform. Since Windows 10 will work across all hardware it could be a great way for Android and PC users to keep everything in one place even when out and about.

