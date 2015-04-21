Google joins the hunt for the Loch Ness Monster

The most famous photograph purporting to show the Loch Ness Monster was published on 21 April 1934 in the Daily Mail. Known as Surgeon's Photograph (as reportedly the photographer Robert Kenneth Wilson was a gynaecologist), it showed the neck and head of the legendary monster.

Now you can explore Loch Ness yourself in Google Street View to absorb to haunting beauty of the place. Google has even teamed up with the Catlin Seaview Survey to let you explore the dark waters and dip under the surface.

Google likes to have a bit of fun with these things, so when you're getting close to Loch Ness, look out for the Street View icon changing into the green Loch Ness Monster.

Google also teamed up with researcher Adrian Shine who narrates Google's video, bringing some of the myth of the Loch Ness Monster to life.

You can explore the surface of the waters as well if you'd rather take in the scenery of the place. According to Google, there are more searches for Loch Ness than there are for any other tourist attractions in the UK.

Of course, once you get to Loch Ness in real life, you'll want to head to Drumnadrochit to the Loch Ness Centre and Experience.

We have so far failed to find Nessie. You might have better luck.