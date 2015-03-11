Google now sells all hardware products through new store called Google Store
Google doesn't want you to buys its hardware devices on the Google Play Store anymore.
Well, kind of. It still wants you to buy them, but you'll have to buy them on a new, dedicated store instead of the Google Play Store. It's called Google Store, and Google described it in a blog post as a "new home for the latest devices made with Google".
You can access the new store at store.google.com. While browsing around, you'll see things like Nexus phones, Nexus tablets, Chromecast, Chromebooks, Android Wear devices, Nexus Player, and accessories like cases, keyboards and chargers. It's also a learning hub of sorts, as you'll see overviews on how things - like Search, Maps, and YouTube - work with Google's hardware.
The company is also offering free shipping on everything in Google Store as a launch promotion. So, the entire idea is pretty simple: go to Google Play Store if you want to buy content like apps and media, but if you want to buy Google's latest Chromebook Pixel, you'll need to go the Google Store. It's now a product store and a showcase.
The new Google Store is available right now on your phone, tablet, or laptop.
