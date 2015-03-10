Google's new Calendar app comes to iPhone, bringing schedule view and more

Months after introducing a redesigned Google Calendar app for Android devices, Google has launched the same app for iPhone.

The full-fledge app has feature like events, assists, and schedule view, in which it can do things like automatically turn emails from your Gmail account into calendar items, such as taking an email about a meeting and penciling it into your calendar for the right time. It also serves up your calendar as a timeline of sorts and makes suggestions about places or contacts as you add entries to your calendar.

The new Google Calendar, which is available in the App Store right now, supposedly works with all the calendars you've already set up on your iPhone, as well as standard Gmail accounts and Google Apps accounts. There's just one thing missing: iPad optimisation. If you don't mind having to use a non-consistent experience across iOS devices, grab the free app and try it out.

We're not only hoping Google makes a version for iPad soon, but also that it finally updates the Gmail app for iPhone. We're probably not the ones who have been waiting for Google to introduce a new Gmail app that's equal to the Android version.

Watch the video above to learn more about Google's new Calendar app.