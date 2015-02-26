Google Play Music: Now store 50,000 songs in the cloud to stream anywhere, free

Google Play Music has extended its cloud storage offerings from 20,000 songs to a whopping 50,000 tracks.

For those that want to keep their owned music files but also like to stream, rather than carry the files on their device, Google Play Music is ideal. It allows a person to upload music to their account which then can be streamed to any device that has the app installed, anywhere, for free.

If you're currently using iTunes and are considering making the switch, Google has made it easy. An iTunes account can be linked to a Google Play Music account so all the music stored there can be kept in the cloud for streamed access anywhere.

While storage of the music files in the cloud is free, subscription access allows users to enjoy Google's 30 million songs available for streaming. The subscription has a 30-day free trail after which the monthly fee is £10 per month.

A Google Play Music subscription also includes access to YouTube Music Key beta for ad-free music videos which can be played in the background.

To claim your free 50,000 song cloud storage head over to play.google.com/music and sign in using a Google account, it's free.

