Kazam plans MWC takeover: Brit-designed Windows and Android phones join budget Windows tablets

Kazam, the British gadget manufacturer, first appeared in November 2013 with a shotgun blast of handsets fired out all at once. It appears to still have plenty of ammunition left with a host of new smartphones and tablets announced ahead of MWC 2015 next week.

Kazam has unveiled six new Trooper smartphones, three Windows tablets, two Thunder Windows Phone smartphones and a new Life phone.

Leading the pack of releases is a new Trooper 445L smartphone, backed by 5 others in the range. The 445L comes with a 4.5-inch display with 480 x 800 resolution which is 228ppi. This is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor and backed by 1GB of RAM, 8GB storage expandable to 128GB and a 1,980mAh battery. The 445L comes with 5-megapixel and 0.3-megapixel cameras, 4G LTE connectivity and Android 4.4 KitKat.

Also added to the Trooper range is the 440L, with similar specs but smaller 4-inch screen, 233ppi, 512MB RAM and weaker cameras. The 450L with 5-inch screen at 196ppi and 1GB RAM sits just below that. Then there's there 450 and 451 which have lower resolution 196ppi 5-inch screens and 512MB RAM, the 450 has a 1.3GHz quad-core while the the 451 has a 1.2GHz quad-core. The 455 is the largest with 5.5-inch screen at 854 x 480 resolution which comes with with 512MB RAM.

Kazam has also announced two new Windows Phones to add to its Thunder range, these are the 450W and 450WL. The 450W comes with a 5-inch 720 x 1280 display, 1.2GHz quad-core MSM8212 processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage expandable to 32GB plus 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras. This comes with Windows Phone 8.1 and a 2,200mAh battery. The 450WL is similar but features a 1.2GHz quad-core MSM8916 processor and larger 2,500mAh battery.

On the tablet front Kazam has revealed three new devices in its L10, L8 and L7 Windows 8.1 tablets. The L10 is a 10.1-inch slate with 1280 x 800 resolution display, Intel Baytrail quad-core CPU running between 1.33GHz and 1.83GHz backed by 2GB RAM and 32GB storage with 32GB expansion. This comes with 2-megapixel front and rear cameras, Wi-Fi connectivity and a 7,900mAh battery. As you'd imagine the L8 and L7 are 8-inch and 7-inch models with smaller storage capacity options.

Finally, Kazam has added another phone to its Life range which aims to make phone use simple. The Kazam Life C6 has a clam design and features a dedicated SOS list of numbers pre-registered and is backed by Kazam Rescue free cracked screen replacement and three-year warranty.

Release dates and pricing will be announced soon.

READ: Brit manufacturer Kazam announces first wave of dual-SIM Android phones, Thunder and Trooper