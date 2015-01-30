  1. Home
Google Now for Android adds cards from over 40 third-party apps like Pandora and Lyft

Google has updated its Search app with more Google Now cards, but this time they're cards from third-party apps.

"Starting today, the Google app on Android can help you keep up with all the good stuff in 40 different apps at a glance—it’ll bring you Now cards to help you out with your day-to-day life, giving you information that’s helpful to you, right when you need it," announced Google in a blog post.

Google Now is Google's intelligent personal assistant. It's available within the Google Search app for Android, iOS, and the Chrome web browser. Google Now only serves up information and recommendations in the form of cards, and that data is aggregated from - or rather based on - a user's location and search history.

But thanks to today's update, the Android version now supports cards from some of your favourite apps. Google said app-based cards from Pandora, for instance, might serve up music recommendations during your commute to work. There are cards not only for Pandora but also Lyft, Duolingo, Ebay, Airbnb, Instacart, etc.

Google said it teamed up with more than 30 developers to create new cards, and they'll all roll out over the next few weeks. Some examples are now available on Google Now's site. Expect more cards to debut over time as well.

