iPhone 5c or quad-core Android phone that'll cost you less than £75?

Meizu is probably a manufacturer name you've not heard before, unless you've visited or live in China. And, to be strictly honest, you might never buy one of its phones as they are currently only sold in China. However, the success of Huawei, Xiaomi and Lenovo in Europe and the US in recent times would suggest that it might decide to spread its reach in future.

If so, we hope it will consider bringing its Meizu Blue Charm Android phone to these shores. Yes, it looks remarkably similar to the iPhone 5c, but it has extremely decent spec considering the phone retails for less than £75.

For starters, it is a quad-core handset, with a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6732 processor (ARM Cortex-A53 and a Mali T760 MP2 GPU). It's also a 4G model, albeit to Chinese network standard (TD-LTE).

The screen is a 5-inch Gorilla Glass 3-protected 1280 x 768 LCD display (so it's much larger than the iPhone 5c the design apes). And there is a 13-megapixel Samsung-made camera on the rear. The front camera is 5-megapixels.

It also has all the other connectivity gubbins, including Bluetooth 4.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi support. And although there's only 8GB of storage on board, it has a microSD card slot capable of expansion by up to a further 128GB.

In all, it seems like a decent little handset and at a ridiculously low price. Maybe we'll see it creep to the UK via a network as an OEM phone. Unless Apple has something to say about it, of course.