Google brings Android tablets with custom Google Play for Education to the UK

Google unveiled its Google Play for Education program in 2013 at Google I/O, followed by an autumn launch at various K-12 schools in the US. The company has now expanded that very same program to schools in the UK.

Schools that purchase Android tablets from Google for Education will not only get a choice between the Nexus 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 Education but also set-up and management tools that make it easy to set up a whole classroom. Students will also get access to Google Apps, including Docs, Drive, and Google Classroom.

UK schools have been piloting Android tablets and apps designed for the classroom for a while, allowing Google to customise its program for the UK curriculum. Google Play for Education even features apps just for the UK market. There is a series of GCSE apps available, for instance.

Students in the US have used Google's program to map trails in Vermont and get reading help in New Jersey, among other things. But if you're worried about students or teachers playing too much Candy Crush while at school, Google has limited the app selection in Google Play for Education.

It's a content store just like Google Play, but it only offers educator-approved apps like Book Creator and Pocket Code.

