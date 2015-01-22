  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Google brings Android tablets with custom Google Play for Education to the UK

|
Google Google brings Android tablets with custom Google Play for Education to the UK
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!

Google unveiled its Google Play for Education program in 2013 at Google I/O, followed by an autumn launch at various K-12 schools in the US. The company has now expanded that very same program to schools in the UK.

Schools that purchase Android tablets from Google for Education will not only get a choice between the Nexus 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 Education but also set-up and management tools that make it easy to set up a whole classroom. Students will also get access to Google Apps, including Docs, Drive, and Google Classroom.

UK schools have been piloting Android tablets and apps designed for the classroom for a while, allowing Google to customise its program for the UK curriculum. Google Play for Education even features apps just for the UK market. There is a series of GCSE apps available, for instance.

Students in the US have used Google's program to map trails in Vermont and get reading help in New Jersey, among other things. But if you're worried about students or teachers playing too much Candy Crush while at school, Google has limited the app selection in Google Play for Education.

It's a content store just like Google Play, but it only offers educator-approved apps like Book Creator and Pocket Code.

READ: Nexus 7 review

PopularIn Apps
Another Facebook privacy scandal: devs had access to the photos of 6.8 million users
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments