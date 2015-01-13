Google's domain registration service goes live in the US, will expand to more countries soon

Google is finally ready to do something with Google Domains.

Google Domains is a domain registration service that Google launched last year in the form of an invite-only beta, meaning you needed an invite from Google before you could actually join and start buying customised URLs. Google had clarified it wasn't getting into website building but rather domain registration with full-on customer support, and now it's ready to take that business to the next level.

"Last year, we shared news that we were beginning to test a new service called Google Domains to help people get online starting with a domain and website," Google announced in a blog post published on 13 January. "Today, we’re excited to make Google Domains more widely available by lifting the invitation restriction for those in the US."

If you live outside of the US, you can sign up through Google's website to be notified when Google Domains launches in your country. According to the company, the service features over 60 new domain endings (like .coffee or .florist), Dynamic DNS, a simple management dashboard, integration with Blogger, and the ability to browse website templates and themes.

For prices starting at $12 a year, Google will help you secure a domain name. And in an attempt to help you create a unique website after you've purchased an equally-unique domain name, Google has partnered with website-building providers like Shopify, Squarespace, and Weebly.

You can see a full list of available domain endings with pricing at Google's Support hub.

