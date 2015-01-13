  Google Chrome Remote Desktop arrives for iOS, letting you access a desktop from your iPhone

Google released its Chrome Remote Desktop app for Android last April, and now it is has launched a version of that app for iOS device owners.

A remote desktop app - simply put - lets you securely access and control a home computer from a mobile device. Google's iteration of such an app however is a little more Google-specific in that the company has thrown its Chrome web browser into the mix. It all works like this: download the new mobile app on your mobile device, then install the accompanying Remote Desktop app in your Chrome browser, and voila.

You'll of course need to set up the the Chrome Remote Desktop app you've downloaded from Chrome Web Store, and then on your iOS device, you'll have to open the Chrome Remote Desktop app for iOS and tap on any of your online computers to connect. This process will allow you to access your Mac or PC from your iPhone or iPad. And if you own an Android device, you can do the same thing. Simples.

The Android app has a lot of reviews and stars, and we're assuming the iOS version will be just as successful. While there are several apps in the App Store that do this sort of functionality, they often cost money or sport in-app purchases. Google's app is cool because it's completely free.

READ: Google's Chrome Remote Desktop for Android is out