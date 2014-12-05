Google working on versions of its search engine and YouTube for children

The people over at Google are growing up and having children. The result? They're starting to thing about how children access the internet and how parents control that access. So a Google and YouTube for young'uns is on its way.

Google VP Pavni Diwanji revealed the plans today for a more child friendly Google.

The result will be a variation in results for children searching using Google. If they type in "trains" they won't be met with timetables but rather with results for Thomas the Tank Engine, for example. The search results will not only be more fun but they will be safer too, aiming specifically at ages 12 and under.

On top of tailoring results for children there will also be more tools for parents so they can control what appears. They should also be able to control the amount of time their children spend online too.

Other projects that Google is aiming at children include its virtual Maker Camp, Doodle 4 Google competition and Made with Code initiative.

Colleting data on children is a concern. There is the US Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (Coppa) which controls data collection where children are concerned. If Google doesn't stay within the confines of this act it may end up facing heavy fines.

