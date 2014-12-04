Inbox by Gmail will add a unified view, cross-browser support, and more in coming months

Inbox by Gmail is about to get much cooler. One day, anyway.

During a Reddit AMA - which is like a discussion post where people prompt for others to ask questions - designers, product managers, and software engineers from Inbox announced a bunch of new features currently in the works.

One feature, for instance, is a unified Inbox that combines email addresses into a single view: "We’re actively looking in to it," explained Jason Cornwell, Inbox's interaction designer. "If we were to build this it would need to work seamlessly across the web, smartphones, tablets, etc".

The team also said support for Google Apps is coming: "The high demand for Inbox on Google Apps accounts has already caused us to speed up our efforts to bring Inbox to all of you," revealed Vijay Umapathy, Inbox's product manager. "Hang tight!"

The team also confirmed cross-browser support is on the list. Inbox on the web is currently limited to Chrome, but according to Taylor Kourim, Inbox's software engineer, the team is now testing Inbox for other browsers including Apple's Safari.

Other features in consideration include the undo send button and tablet support. In fact, there is a "long list" of Gmail features coming to Inbox soon: "You'll see lots of these smaller additions (along with big new things) arrive over the coming months," Cornwell added.

Check out the full AMA for more information about how Inbox is expected to improve.

