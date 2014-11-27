Waiting for Lollipop? Here's how to give your phone an Android 5.0 makeover right now

If you're waiting for Lollipop to arrive on your device, here's a really quick way to give your smartphone an Android 5.0 Lollipop makeover.

Android 5.0 Lollipop is slowly making its way to smartphones the world over. If you're not the owner of a Nexus or Motorola device, you might find yourself waiting a little longer than you want to.

So if you simply can't wait for Lollipop to be pushed out, here's a number of things you can do to get your phone closer to that Lollipop experience.

That's right. Google has split many apps out of the core OS, so there's already a refreshed Google Play, Gmail, Maps and more that use the material design that's native to Lollipop.

You might not know it, but the Google Now Launcher is natively supported on a number of devices, including the HTC One (M8) and LG G3. Simply head to Google Play and install the launcher. Accept this as your default, and your manufacturer skin will be mostly hidden.

It's not exactly the same as Lollipop, but it's as close as you'll get. If you can't install it from Google Play, you can download and install the APK. Of course, we can't vouch for apps you might install via this route.

The stock Android keyboard has been getting better while third-party keyboards have been getting more complicated. Download Google Keyboard. Run through the install process and set it to your default.

Be sure to go and switch the appearance from Holo to Material. Then it looks just like the Nexus keyboard.

Android has a new app for SMS called Messenger. You could use Hangouts, but for more of an SMS feel, it's Messenger you want. Install, head into the settings menu of the app and set it as your default app. Your manufacturer's ugly SMS app is now obsolete. You can get it on Google Play.

One app that got a huge boost in the recent updates is Google Calendar. Many devices don't have this pre-installed, but it's now one we'd recommend. You can get it from Google Play. Install it, ignore your manufacturer's calendar, and savour the material design. Simple!

Chrome is the stock Android browser and it should be yours too. Most manufacturers offer an alternative, but really it's all about Chrome and that lovely cross-platform syncing. Download it from Google Chrome, set as default, never look back.

If you're still sitting on that old wallpaper, then you'll want one of the new Lollipop collections. Fortunately, our friends over at Android Police have them all for your to easily download. Head over, download to your device and install something fresh.

One area that Google isn't so hot is the camera. In most cases, your HTC, Sony, Samsung or LG phone is better in the camera department anyway. However, if you absolutely must, then you can install the stock camera from Google Play. Be warned, though, it's probably better to stick to what you have.

Android 5.0 Lollipop uses Photos, which you might recognise from its integration with Google+ to handle your pictures. If you want to go the whole hog, you can ditch your phone's gallery and do everything through Photos, including backing everything up to G+ and using it for editing.

These changes will only take you a few minutes to install on your device and will bring you closer to the experience of Lollipop on a Nexus device. Of course, you'll get to keep all the cool modifications that your manufacturer has made too, until the official Lollipop updates roll-out.

You can keep track of things in our regularly-updated guide to Android Lollipop updates!

READ: Android 5.0 Lollipop: What is it coming to my phone?