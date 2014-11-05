Google is giving Inbox invites to anyone who asks, starting at 11 pm

If you want an invite to try Inbox by Gmail, hurry and email inbox@google.com by 12 am GMT.

Google's Gmail team introduced a new app last month called Inbox. You can access Inbox on the web or iPhone and Android devices. Sort of. The team sent invitations to select people when it introduced Inbox, allowing those lucky few to test the product for the first time. It also allowed anyone to email and request an invite but wouldn't guarantee access.

The Gmail team is now granting access to anyone who emails, but only for a limited time. Through Twitter, the team announced the following: "Want an invite TODAY? #InboxHappyHour 3-4 pm PT. Send us an email at inbox@google.com between 3 and 4 pm PT and you'll get your invite by 5 pm".

Inbox notably features Bundles, an extension of the categories system that Gmail introduced last year. It groups purchase receipts or bank statements together, so that you can review them in an organised manner. The idea is to get you to inbox zero. Inbox is also different in that it highlights information from messages (such as flight itineraries) and then includes relevant web-based information (like real-time status of flights).

Other Inbox features include Reminders, Assists, and Snooze. Inbox even lets you add reminders for tasks and then assists you with completing tasks. If you need to call a store, for instance, Inbox serves up the store's number.

Watch the promo video above for more information about Inbox.