Google Maps for Android and iPhone has a new look and integration with OpenTable and Uber

Google has given Google Maps for Android and iPhone what it described as a "fresh new design", but really, it's just material design.

Google revealed a new design language for Android, Chrome OS, and the web last June. It actually involved a new look, called Material Design, and included splashes of color, refreshed iconography, typography, and a more consistent interface hierarchy. The entire interface was based on unifying theory of a rationalised space and a system of motion, according to Google.

And now Google has brought material design to Google Maps on mobile: "Over the next few days, when you open up Google Maps on your Android or iPhone, you’ll be greeted by bright colors and a fresh new design," the company explained in a blog post, "with Google Maps’ new material feel, layers and buttons come to life so you know just where to touch to get directions, recommendations and imagery.

One of the new changes in Google Maps for Android and iPhone include an info sheet at the bottom of your screen that, when tapped, sends an info layer sliding up to the top, revealing photos, reviews, and more. Maps will also include more to explore toward the bottom of the screen.

Beyond material design, Google Maps has added integration for OpenTable in the US, meaning Americans can now reserve a restaurant table right from Google Maps. And finally, if you have the Uber app installed, Google said you can now see estimates for Uber’s pickup time and price for their route in walking and transit directions in Google Maps.

You can expect all of these changes to roll out over the next few days.

