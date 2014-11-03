Google Calendar for Android gets all-new look, with iPhone version coming soon

Google Calendar has been updated with a new interface and new features that allow you to better manage your day.

"Today we’re introducing a brand new Google Calendar app. It’s designed to be a helpful assistant, so you can spend less time managing your day, and more time enjoying it," announced Google in a blog post published on 3 November.

Apart from the obvious design changes, the first new feature allows Google Calendar to turn your emails - such as confirmation receipts for flights - into events. Calendar will auto-fill your event with all the right details (such as dates and order numbers).

Another new feature is called Assists. It serves up suggestions like titles, people, and places as you type. So, if you like to go running with Peter in Central Park, as Google explained in its blog post, Calendar will suggest that event whenever you type "run".

And finally, Google Calendar now has a new Schedule View. It includes photos, maps, illustrations, and other elements that allow you to see what's happening with just a glance at your phone or tablet. This new look is available today on all devices running Lollipop.

The update will also be made available in the coming weeks through Google Play for all devices running Android 4.1+. Google said it working on a version for iPhone too.

Watch the video above for more details, or you can go to Google's new Calendar page to get an overview of what's new.