Google Fit is a Health app-like fitness hub now available for Android devices

Google has launched an Apple Health-like app. It's called Google Fit.

Although Google Fit has existed in some places, such as in Android Wear and the Nexus 9, the general Android version has launched in the Google Play Store. It works on your smartphone and tracks your walking, running, and cycling activity to help you reach fitness goals.

Features include the ability to set goals based on either duration or steps. You can also see comprehensive progress views throughout the day, receive performance-based recommendations for activity goals, and connect with third-party devices and apps.

"Google Fit uses sensors already built in to your Android phone to automatically detect walking, biking and running. And you can set and monitor your fitness goals based on your activity levels," explained Google in a blog post.

Google Fit is compatible with all Android Wear devices, and if you want to view your stuff on the web, Google Fit has its own website at www.google.com/fit. The idea is that you will have a single hub to monitor your health goals and workout-related stuff.

Not only will Google Fit work as a standalone tracker but also as a central platform for your other trackers and apps to tap into, thus enabling you to fully monitor and understand your health activity.

Google Fit is a free download from the Google Play Store. It is available right now.