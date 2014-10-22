Google's Inbox app is a new take on managing email, from Gmail team

Google's Gmail team has introduced a new web and mobile app called Inbox. And it wants to change the way you handle email.

The Inbox app notably features Bundles, an extension of the categories system that Gmail introduced last year. It will, for instance, group purchase receipts or bank statements together so that you can review them in an organised manner. The idea is to get you to inbox zero.

Inbox is also different in that it highlights the key information from messages, such as flight itineraries and photos and documents from family. Inbox further includes relevant web-based information in emails like the real-time status of your flight and package deliveries.

"Email started simply as a way to send digital notes around the office," explained the Gmail team in a blog post published on 22 October. "For many of us, dealing with email has become a daily chore that distracts from what we really need to do - rather than helping us get those things done.

Other Inbox features include Reminders, Assists, and Snooze. More specifically, Inbox lets you add reminders for tasks and then assists you with completing tasks. If you need to call a store, Inbox serves up the store's number (or it gives you the option to snooze emails and tasks).

You can access Inbox on the web or iPhone and Android devices, starting today. Sort of. The Gmail team is sending invitations to people, allowing them to try the product for the first time. You can email Google to get on the invite list though (the email address is inbox@google.com).

"When you start using Inbox, you’ll quickly see that it doesn’t feel the same as Gmail - and that’s the point. Gmail’s still there for you, but Inbox is something new. It’s a better way to get back to what matters," the Gmail team added.

Watch the promo video above for more information.