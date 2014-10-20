New Android Lollipop screens confirm Flappy Android Easter egg, 3 Nov release for Nexus 7 also tipped

It won't be long before Android 5.0 Lollipop starts to roll out, not just for Google's own new devices, on which it will be pre-installed, but for the existing Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 tablets, it has been revealed.

In addition, a stack of new screengrabs taken of the Flappy Bird clone Easter egg that is hidden in the operating system, along with new examples of the flat design have appeared online.

It emerged at the end of last week that Google had hidden a secret game inside the developer build of Android 5.0, which was accessible through the system menu. It is basically the smash hit app Flappy Bird, but with a small Android character and lollipops to avoid. The gameplay is seemingly identical.

It is unconfirmed whether it will make it to the final consumer release, but we'd expect so given Google's penchant for adding Easter eggs to all operating system releases.

Additional screens that have appeared online show that the Google Cast screen switch is now embedded into Lollipop's toggle menu, so you can mirror your device's display to a TV without having to find the option in the settings menu. And you get a further idea of how different the interface will look when your phone has been updated.

For some that will be sooner than later, according to tips given to Phone Arena. It claims that Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 tablet owners will start to receive the update from 3 November. Google smartphones, such as the Nexus 4 and Nexus 5, and tablets with mobile connectivity, such as the Nexus 7 with LTE, will have to wait until the end of November, it says.

