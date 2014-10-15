Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 officially announced, debuts Android 5.0 Lollipop

Google has officially announced the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9, the latest in the line of pure Google devices. Announced without fanfare via a post on the company's blog, the new devices bring with them a new version of Android, known as Android 5.0 Lollipop.

The Nexus 6 steps out the door with a huge 6-inch quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, 493ppi) display, making for a big device. It's built by Motorola and carries with it much of the Moto X 2014 design, looking like a scaled-up version of that device.

The Nexus 6 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 quad-core 2.7GHz processor. There will be options for 32 or 64GB of internal storage and there's a huge 3220mAh battery. The included Motorola Turbo Charger will give you 6 hours of battery life from just 15 minutes of charge.

There's a 13-megapixel camera on the rear with f/2.0 lens and it offers optical image stabilisation. On the front you have twin speakers looking to give you great performance.

Nexus 6 will be on pre-order in late October and hitting stores in November and it will cost you $649.

The Nexus 9 is constructed by HTC and sees a larger Nexus tablet launched for the first time since the Nexus 10 in 2012. The design reflects some of the language seen in the Nexus 5, with a soft-touch plastic back. The Nexus 9 has an 8.9-inch display.

It's powered by a 64-bit Nvidia Tegra K1 processor clocked at 2.3GHz, 2GB RAM, with a 6700mAh battery and 16 or 32GB storage options. It also carries HTC's BoomSound speakers, so we'd have high hopes for it's audio performance.

The Nexus 9 will be on pre-order from 17 October, hitting stores on 3 November.

Both devices launch with a new version of Android, Android 5.0 Lollipop. Initially previewed at Google I/O, Android Lollipop brings a range of updates and improvements to Google's mobile OS. It brings with it a new material design, that's been slowly appearing in apps like Google Play, Chrome and Newsstand, as well as battery enhancements.

Google say that Android Lollipop is designed to make the bridge between devices even more seamless. There will be enhancements to the lockscreen notifications, multi-user accounts and a guest mode, along with a whole host of other updates.

If you're already a Nexus owner then don't dispair: Android 5.0 Lollipop will be coming to the Nexus 5, Nexus 7, Nexus 10 and Google Play editions in the coming weeks.