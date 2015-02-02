Android 5.0 Lollipop: When is it coming to my phone or tablet?

Google launched Android 5.0 Lollipop in November 2014, making its debut on the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 devices. At the same time, the code is then released to manufacturers, and the process of updating existing Android devices beings.

We've already published our Android 5.0 Lollipop review, as well as some tips and tricks to get you started with the new OS.

We've contacted the various phone manufacturers for comment, and we'll be updating this list as and when updates to Android Lollipop are confirmed, so stay tuned.

The Nexus devices are usually first in line for Android updates and Android Lollipop has been no different, with the rollout starting the moment the Nexus 6 became available.

The Nexus 4, Nexus 5, Nexus 7, Nexus 10 and Google Play edition devices are all being updated to Android Lollipop and that update has already started to roll out, so you could already have it. Factory images of Android 5.0 are available for those who want to update manually, more recently updating to Android 5.0.1 and 5.0.2 in some cases.

The Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 launched with the new software, with both the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 available now.

HTC has a 90-day promise for updates, already confirming that the HTC One will be updated. That 90-day window started on 4 November so the company is aiming for January-February, something that's already coming to fruition.

The HTC One (M8) push has now started, with reports of unlocked handsets receiving Lollipop, with the update hittting Europe on 28 January. There's been confirmation that the HTC One M7 Lollipop update will begin on 6 February on Sprint in the US, so we suspect others will follow soon.

Thanks to a "leaked" Android 5.0 rollout document (as posted by PocketNow) it look like the HTC One (M7) will soon follow. The document also reveals a stack of other HTC phones to get Lollipop. The HTC One E8, Desire Eye, One (M8) Eye and Butterfly 2 are suggested to get the update in the second quarter of this year, allegedly around March, while others will be later than that.

The HTC One max, M7 dual SIM, Desire 816, Desire 820u, One M8 mini, One E8 (China), One M8 Eye (China) are listed as Q3. And the One M8 mini (unlocked), Desire 610, Desire 820s, Desire 510 and One mini are listed as Q3/Q4 this year. That does seem a long time away for the latter devices, so treat the information with a pinch of salt.

LG initially confirmed via Twitter that Android 5.0 Lollipop updates will start appearing in Q4 2014. The company then went one further, confirming that the roll-out of Lollipop for the LG G3 would be starting from 10 November with the first country to get it being Poland, following up in a number of other countries, including Korea.

"LG is absolutely committed to giving our customers the best mobile experiences available and bringing Android Lollipop to G3 owners as soon as possible is a top priority," said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO LG, in a statement.

Despite some reporting that it would be landing in December, many are still waiting for an update. LG USA has brought some salvation, saying on Twitter that the update is coming soon for the LG G3.

Motorola was always going to be one of the fastest to offer Android Lollipop after the Nexus and Google Play devices. That was the case with Android 4.4 KitKit, thanks to Motorola's devices being close to the stock Android experience.

Writing on the Motorola Blog, the company confirmed: "Once Android 5.0 L is officially released, we intend to bring this latest upgrade to many of our other Motorola devices, as well. This includes Moto X (1st and 2nd Gen), Moto G (1st and 2nd Gen), Moto G with 4G LTE, Moto E, Droid Ultra, Droid Maxx and Droid Mini." And it has started to roll it out to the Moto G and Moto X pure edition already.

Motorola has also updated its updates page so you can see if you'll be eligable, however this only applies to the US. The update for older generation devices is expected to start shortly, with a Motorola software engineer confirming that it's still in the works for the original Moto X and first-gen Moto G.

The Nvidia Shield Tablet will be one of the first third-party devices to get the update. It will be sent as an over-the air patch on 18 November, so if you have the formidable gaming tablet, then you'll be getting the sweet treats of Lollipop too.

It will also come with Nvidia's new free cloud gaming platform Grid.

The Android 5.0 Lollipop update for Samsung Galaxy S5 has started in Poland, reports SamMobile, meaning Samsung has got it out in only 31 days. LG previously dropped Lollipop in Poland too, which seems to be the hotbed of Android 5.0 updates. However, there's no word on the rest of Europe.

Verizon Wireless announced on 2 February that it began rolling out an Android 5.0 update for Samsung's Galaxy S5 in the US. According to Droid Life, the size of the Lollipop upgrade is forcing Verizon Wireless to deliver it in two updates. And finally, Samsung said it adjusted its TouchWiz software to be in-line with Google's Material Design.

A tweet from a Reuters reporter in Seoul has suggested that the Note 4, Note 3, S5 and S4 will have Lollipop in early 2015. Elsewhere, Samsung tweeted the Note 4 with a sweet wallpaper - no dates, but it's an acknowledgement at least.

If you've got an older device, then SamMobile has also learnt that the Samsung Galaxy S4 should be getting Android 5.0 Lollipop.

Sony has confirmed that it is bringing Android Lollipop to the entire Xperia Z family and you can expect the roll-out to the Z3 devices first at the beginning of 2015, with other devices to follow.

"We'll be making Sony Mobile's Android "L" upgrade available for the entire premium Z series: including Xperia Z, Xperia ZL, Xperia ZR, Xperia Tablet Z, Xperia Z1, Xperia Z1S, Xperia Z Ultra, Xperia Z1 Compact, Xperia Z2, Xperia Z2 Tablet, Xperia Z3, Xperia Z3v, Xperia Z3 Compact and Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact. Sony Z Ultra Google Play edition devices will be first up - we'll be back with more details on that soon."

In December, Sony confirmed via Twitter once again that it would start upgrades at the beginning of 2015 for "the Xperia Z3 and Z2 series, continuing for all remaining Z series."

At the Sony keynote at CES 2015, Sony confirmed the update would begin in February.