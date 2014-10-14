What does Android L stand for? Lollipop or liquorice?

Google is getting ready to unleash its latest Android L operating system, but what in the heck does the L actually stand for?

Although there have been many leaks and reports and likely even a lot of misinformation about the latest sweets-themed OS name, the consensus is pretty much down to two options: Lollipop and Liquorice.

However sure the world thinks it might be though, nothing is 100 per cent until the Mountain View company makes an announcement. And maybe this year it'll strike up a partnership with another confectionary giant.

The next iteration of Google's mobile OS was unveiled earlier this year with nothing more than the letter "L" as its designation.

The announcement wasn't too surprising though, as all the major releases of Android have been sweet favourited. We've had Doughnut, Eclair, Froyo, Gingerbread, Honeycomb, and then Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, and KitKat. Following that same alphabetical pattern, the next version of Android would start with an 'L'.

Anyone familiar with Android will also know that major releases are named after candies, sweets, or desserts, meaning you might soon ask friends if they are running the new Android Lollipop. Or Lemonhead. Or Laffy Taffy. Or Liquorice. Or Ladyfingers. Or Leche flan.

Okay, maybe that last one is a bit far-fetched. But you get the point.

Well aware that many people in the world are anxiously trying to cobble together clues in an attempt to figure out what the L in Android L stands for, Google has just posted the following teaser video that features various sweets auditioning for the part of the next name for Android:

You'll probably notice that both Lollipop and Liquorice are absent from the video. Curiouser and curiouser.

Google recently hinted that Android L will stand for Android Lollipop, after posting an animated GIF on Google+ for its 16th birthday.

The GIF featured a birthday cake, topped with lollipops. And if that's too subtle for you, compelling new evidence from a Chromium issue tracker also revealed Google may actually go with Lollipop. More specifically, a screenshot from the Chromium issue tracker revealed a little Android L debug icon that resembled a lollipop.

Giovanni Calabrese - the guy who has designed many of the Android sculptures at Google's headquarters - has been suggesting all week via his personal Google+ page that not only is he going to Mountain View to design a new edifice for the company, but he has also repeatedly referred to licorice in posts.

“I never had a great liking for Licorice, but damn! There are some great flavors out there!” he wrote on 7 October, for instance.

He also wrote that, while boarding a plane to fly to Google’s headquarters, the Travel Security Administration asked him why he had so many boxes of licorice in his bag. He then admitted to doling out boxes of licorice to people at the boarding gate.

Either the dude has a licorice obsession or he is heavily leaking what the next version of Android will be called.

Android Police discovered in August that multiple references in Android L code listed the next release as “LMP,” which was assumed to stand for Lemon Meringue Pie. Google has used pie-themed codenames for Android in the past though, with last year’s release being called Key Lime Pie internally until Google announced KitKat.