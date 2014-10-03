  Android L shown in guide video, lock screen notifications added and more

The latest Android L operating system has been shown off in a video featuring a Samsung Galaxy S5 running the software. It appears to be called Android Lollipop.

According to the video, uploaded by SamMobile, this is an early build of Android L that manages to show plenty of new features.

One of the first things to notice is the colour change, with predominantly white backgrounds on menu screens and a light phone menu. This is surprising as lighter means brighter which means more battery drain, something Android L is all about cutting down. Perhaps this is a TouchWiz specific colour scheme.

Some pull-down menu tweaks have been made which may be Samsung only, but we hope they're also Android-wide. Users can now pull down the menu with two fingers rather than one to access the entire menu of shortcuts in one screen. This same menu also allows you to press and hold an icon, Wi-Fi say, to access that in the settings menu. This is a great quick way of changing Wi-Fi networks if you've been auto-logged onto an incorrect network.

Notifications now appear on the lock screen too, where previously it was only date and time shown. This comes at a price as lock screen widgets, for quick opening, are now gone.

Multi-tasking has also changed with windows overlaid on each other for a more full view of each and easy flitting between them.

Here's hoping Android L appears on the new Nexus 6 which is expected to arrive later this month.

