Making the switch? How to change from Android to iPhone 6S or 6S Plus

We're leaving Android. For iOS. More specifically, for the iPhone 6S.

We're not platform-prejudice, as we've used everything from the Nokia Lumia 1020 to the Nexus 6P, but lately we've strictly been toting around an Android phone. We're also using a LTE-enabled Chromebook for simpler web-based things and sheer portability. Despite being currently cloud-wired into Google's ecosystem, we're more than willing to give Apple's latest iPhone a go.

There's just one problem: moving all our stuff from an Android phone to the iPhone seems like such a hassle. Nay, chore. It's enough to make us stay put and forget about switching altogether. You likely feel the same way. It doesn't have to be that way, though. And, luckily, it isn't.

There are several services out there that'll help you jump platforms and get up and running on an iPhone in no time. But the easiest is Apple's method: Move to iOS. It's the first Android app credited to "Apple Inc", and it's a product meant to pull people away from Android. It basically auto-migrates your content, including contacts, bookmarks, calendars, email accounts, message history, and your camera roll.

Pocket-lint has outlined a step-by-step guide to explain how the app works, this better enabling you to leave Android behind, both painlessly and effortlessly, for any of Apple's new iPhone 6S models.

Make sure your Android device is connected to Wi-Fi, then plug it in to a power source. Do the same thing with your iOS device.

At this point, you should make sure your iPhone has enough space for all the content you plan on moving from your Android and even its microSD card. Also, if you want to transfer your Chrome bookmarks, you need to have the latest version of Chrome on your Android device.

If you're ready to make the switch to iOS right now, you must first download the Move to iOS app on your old Android device (running Android 4.0 or later). You also, of course, need an iPhone 5 or later (running iOS 9 or later).

Before you use the Move to iOS app, setup your new iPhone.

If you've already finished setting it up, you'll have to erase it (here's how) and start over. If you don't want to erase, you will be forced to move content manually (more on that later).

1. Start setting up your new iPhone (here is Apple's own guide for that)

2. After you setup Touch ID, you'll see an Apps & Data screen

3. On that screen, tap the Move Data from Android option

4. Download and then open the Move to iOS app on your Android

5. Tap Continue when the app launches, agree to terms and conditions, etc

6. Then, tap Next in the top-right corner of the Find Your Code screen

7. From there, on your iPhone, tap Continue on the Move from Android screen

8. Wait for a code to appear on your iPhone, then enter it on your Android

9. A Transfer Data screen should appear on your Android

10. On your Android, select the content you'd like to transfer and tap Next

11. Leave both devices alone until the loading bar on your iPhone finishes

12. Once the whole transfer is complete, tap Done on your Android

13. Now, tap Continue on your iOS device and follow the onscreen prompts

14. You'll then be guided through the rest of Apple's setup process for iPhone

Make sure all your content successfully transferred. If some stuff didn't, you can still move content manually (here is Apple's own guide for that).

You might also have to go to the App Store on your iPhone, then find, and re-download apps that were on your Android.

Check out Apple's own guide on the Move to iOS app for more information.