  Google puts Android Silver idea for premium devices on hold, likely for good

It looks like Android Silver isn't happening after all.

The Information has reported that Google's Android Silver idea is "on hold", and some employees have even quietly expressed "serious doubts" about its success potential. Google's own devices all have the Nexus branding, but Android Silver was supposed to be a set of standards that Google would outline for all Android devices (similar to the way Intel defines Ultrabooks).

It would mean that if a smartphone or tablet met Google's requirements, it would be labeled and sold as an Android Silver device. Rumours have indicated Android Silver would represent the absolute best Android smartphones and tablets on the market. There was supposed to be major advert campaigns involved as well as fancy displays at carrier retail stores and more.

But Google never commented on the rumours, and Android Silver remained more of a fantasy than anything real or concrete. And now The Information, which has a good track record when it comes to rumours, has suggested the departure of executive Nikesh Arora is to blame for things getting shelved. He served as Google's sales head and had strong ties to the mobile industry, but then he suddenly left in July for SoftBank.

READ:Android Silver premium mobiles likely to replace Nexus

Arora's exit isn't the only reason why Google wants to put Android Silver on the back-burner though. Carriers and manufacturers and retailers all apparently had "mixed reaction" to Android Silver.