Google Indian invite hints at Android One launch a week after iPhone 6 and iOS 8

More than two months have passed since Google announced its Android One initiative but it is now likely the smartphones created using the basic, stock Android operating system will make their debut in India in a couple of weeks.

Google has sent diary holder invites to an event in India on 15 September. And considering that Google's Android One devices are geared towards less wealthy and developing markets, it would make sense that they will be launched in the country at that time.

Indian companies Karbonn, Micromax and Spice are already confirmed partners for the Android One system, so the fruits of their partnerships with Google are expected to bear fruit soon.

Android One phones will be purposely designed to offer a decent Android experience but at the fraction of the cost of full Android devices. The first phones will come with specifications including dual SIM, SD card reader, a 4.5-inch screen and FM radio, but will cost less than $100 at retail.

Motorola has been active at the entry level in the last year or so, with the Moto G and Moto E Android devices, but the Android One system allows manufacturers to skimp on some internal technologies while still providing a distinct smartphone appeal.

