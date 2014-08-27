Dropbox Pro now costs £7.99 a month for 1TB of space, the same as Google Drive

Dropbox Pro just got a little more...well, pro. And affordable.

Dropbox has introduced new Dropbox Pro features such as passwords and expiration dates for shared links. It even added a remote swipe functionality and cheaper, more unified plans. All of these changes, which are detailed in full below, kick off today for new Dropbox Pro users and should roll out to existing Dropbox Pro users over the next few days.

Starting off with plans, since that's what most of you are probably interested in first, Dropbox Pro, which is like the intense version of the entry-level Dropbox service, has upped storage to 1TB for users. In other words, instead of having the choice between 100 GB to 500 GB of space, for $9.99 and $49.99 per month, respectively, you can now get 1TB of space for $9.99 (£7.99) per month.

It's worth noting Google Drive, a rival cloud storage, also offers 1TB of space for $9.99 per month. Apart from new pricing, Dropbox Pro is more secure than ever. It now allows users to share links and files accessible only by passwords, and it has introduced expiration dates for shared stuff. Such a feature is ideal for users who want to share something for a limited amount of time. Users can also include "Edit" or "View Only" permissions to shared links.

And finally, Dropbox Pro users can now remotely wipe a shared folder should their device be stolen or whatever. In order to remotely wipe, Dropbox Pro users must first log into their Dropbox account, then unlock their computer, and make sure to delete files from their lost device.

Check out the gallery below for screenshots of all the new Dropbox Pro features.