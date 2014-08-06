  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Google buys Emu, a startup messaging app that's also a personal assistant

|
  Google buys Emu, a startup messaging app that's also a personal assistant
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?By Dan Grabham

Google has acquired yet another startup. This time it's grabbed a little-known app called Emu.

Emu is described as "texting with a built-in assistant". You can use the app, which was supposedly created by "veterans of Siri, Apple, Google, TechCrunch, and Yahoo", to integrate with other mobile services and schedule appointments, share your location, set reminders, etc.

Emu also uses tricks like intelligent learning and natural language processing to understand messages and then serve up relevant information in real-time. However, starting later this month, the iPhone-only app will cease to exist in Apple's App Store.

"As of August 25, 2014, we’ll be shutting down the Emu app. It will no longer be available in the App Store, and existing users won’t be able to send, receive, or download messages. We know it’s an inconvenience, and we regret that," announced Emu through its website.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though it's assumed the acquisition will help Google bolster mobile capabilities in the future, especially in regards to mobile messaging and serving up relevant information to people while on the go.

Although Google already offers similar features, including the ability to schedule things and share data, through services such as Hangouts and Google Now, the technology behind Emu could enable the company to streamline services into a single product or feature. That's just speculation however.

Palo Alto-based Emu, whose corporate name is Tinker Square Inc., is just one of many Google's acquisitions in recent months. According to a filing from a few weeks ago, Google reported that it tripled spending on deals to $4.2 billion in the first half of 2014.

It's also worth noting that the Emu buyout might simply be Google's way of contending wth Facebook, a rival social-networking service, which agreed to acquire messaging app WhatsApp for roughly $19 billion earlier this year.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Apple is rolling out an all-new Apple Maps with its own data
  2. What is Instagram Stories and how does it work?
  3. Instagram now lets you add popular songs to your Stories
  4. DC Comics will launch its streaming service in beta this August
  5. Instagram Lite launches for photo sharers in developing nations
  1. Ticketmaster UK: An 'unknown third party' accessed user data
  2. What are Facebook Stories and how do they work?
  3. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
  4. Amazon Alexa voice control now supported on iOS
  5. How to video chat with Instagram
Comments