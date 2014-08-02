Google Now Launcher app now available for Android Jelly Bean devices or later

Now practically anyone can now grab the Google Now Launcher app and have immediate access to "OK Google" voice command functionality directly from their device's home screen.

Google introduced a new home screen and app launcher when it debuted Android KitKat and the Nexus 5 smartphone last year. The launcher, called the Google Now Launcher, released in February for all Nexus handsets and Google Play Experience devices. And now, it's finally available for any device running Android 4.1 Jelly Bean or later.

The launcher, previously known as Google Home or the Google Experience Launcher, allows Google to update the home screen on your device without releasing new versions of Android. Google Now Launcher also lets you access Google Now cards and notifications directly from the home screen. Just swipe from the left side of the screen.

Tthe most useful feature included, by far, is the ability to say "OK Google" while on the home screen. That means you can prompt voice recognition and command listening as well as voice search without having to tap the microphone icon in the Google Search widget. The new launcher also gives a Nexus 5-like experience, with translucent navigation and status bar.

READ: What is Google Now Launcher?

And finally, there's a migration tool when you open the launcher that'll import app icons from your previous home screen app and even a wallpaper picker that'll select any image stored on your device or in the cloud.

To get Google Now Launcher today, just download it from the Google Play Store. It's available free of charge. Watch the promo video above for more information on the app.