Google buys Songza music curation service for $39 million, iOS app included

Google has acquired Songza for a reported $39 million. The music curation service offers ad-supported playlists of tunes chosen around topical themes and while Google does not plan to change it in the immediate future, it is thought that Google Play Music could benefit from its experience in the field.

"We’re thrilled to announce that we’re becoming part of Google," Songza said on its blog site.

"We can’t think of a better company to join in our quest to provide the perfect soundtrack for everything you do. No immediate changes to Songza are planned, other than making it faster, smarter, and even more fun to use."

The Songza service is only available in the US at present, but with the Google acquisition and that company's worldwide music licences, perhaps it plans to expand the technologies and curation methods used to the UK and other corners of the globe.

As part of the deal, Google will take ownership over the Songza apps for Android and, yes, iPhone and iPad.