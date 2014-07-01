Android site shows off unreleased Google Play Edition Galaxy S5 - teasing launch?

Google's Android website currently has some new imagery that seems to tease a yet-to-be-released device: the Google Play Edition of Samsung's Galaxy S5 flagship.

The Galaxy S5 released in April, and many Nexus devotees have been waiting for their Google Play Edition variant ever since. After all, Google showed off the Google Play Edition of the Galaxy S4 - sans Samsung's TouchWiz and other bloatware - at last year's I/O conference. It was widely assumed the Google Play Edition Galaxy S5 would show up at this year's I/O too.

But it didn't. And both Samsung and Google haven't revealed any specifics or even announced a release date. That said, it now looks like Google has quietly or accidentally let the cat out of the bag. The company's Android website boasts graphic art that depicts the flagship smartphone with stock software. That means Google will likely make an official announcement soon.

Looking at other Google Play Edition devices, it is safe to predict the Google Play Edition Galaxy S5 will feature the same specis as the standard edition but cost around $649.99. Stay tuned for more information though.

UPDATE: Leakster @evleaks has shared a photo of the Samsung Galaxy S5 Google Play Edition, possibly confirming we will see an announcement soon. Check out the gallery below for a closer look.