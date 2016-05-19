Get Android Nougat wallpapers on your phone right now

The third developer preview of Android Nougat is now available, and buried inside the software are four new wallpapers.

Anticipation is high for Android Nougat and in an uncharacteristic move, Google released a developer build of Android Nougat into the wild much earlier than expected. We've been playing with the future version of Android to see what's changing, what's new, and what we can expect come launch day. You can read all about our findings from here. Preview 3 of Android Nougat is the latest version of Google's mobile operating system due this autumn.

Apart from introducing new wallpapers, this developer preview tweaks existing features, adds new ones, improves stability, and more. Google said it considers this build to be "beta" quality. Android Nougat Developer Preview 3 can be installed on select Android devices. We've detailed how to get it running straightaway. Keep in mind Google plans to release two more previews in the coming months ahead of the final release later this year.

Google typically releases the first preview of the latest Android during its Google I/O developer conference held annually in May. But this year for the first time it made the first preview available in March as an over-the-air update for those enrolled in the Android Beta Program. If you don't want to take chances by testing unfinished software on your device, you'll be glad to know you can still get ahold those new Android N wallpapers.

We've included them in the gallery above. You'll see classic aerial shots of coasts and water bodies.