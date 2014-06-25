  Google Fit announced as Android version of iOS 8 HealthKit, Nike and Adidas onboard

Google has announced in detail its Google Fit platform.

The fitness hub means that multiple data inputs, from smartwatches to heart rate monitors, can be processed all within Android. This should make tracking fitness data all in one place a far easier experience.

Adidas and Nike have confirmed they will be onboard, allowing their hardware and apps to work with Android devices and wearables. That means Nike Fuel will now be pulled right into the Android Google Fit experience, making fitness tracking a more cohesive experience.

Other brands will no doubt be getting involved too, as Google Fit is an open API meaning anyone can develop for it. This should also help to link wearables into smart homes as the open software should allow deeper functionality within Android.

Other partners mentioned include Withings, Runkeeper, Polar, Basis, HTC, LG, Asus, Intel, Motorola and more.

READ: Apple Health and HealthKit for iOS 8 has your wellness at heart