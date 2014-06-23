  Google is now a domain registrar for custom URLs, with Google Domains invite-only beta

You should know by now that Google likes to dabble in everything. And its latest endeavour is custom domain names.

That's right. Google has launched Google Domains, a domain registration service. It's an invite-only beta however, meaning you'll need an invite from Google before you can actually start buying customised URLs. If you're one of the lucky ones to receive an invite, you can navigate to Google's fancy new webpage and setup a new domain straightaway.

"We’re beginning to invite a small number of people to kick the tires on Google Domains, a domain registration service we’re in the process of building," announced Google in a Google+ post on Monday. "Businesses will be able to search, find, purchase and transfer the best domain for their business - whether it’s .com, .biz, .org, or any of the wide range of new domains that are being released to the Web."

Google has clarified it won't host your website though. It is only tackling domain registration at the moment, while partners like Wix, Weebly, Shopify, and Squarespace will help you host and build websites. Google also said it won't charge you with hidden fees for extra features (such as the ability to hide your name and address), and it'll provide full-on customer support.

Anyone who has registered domains through websites like WordPress will know how hard it is to get real customer support. Sure, there are commenting forums, but legit and helpful responses can take days or even weeks. Google claimed it would be different and offer phone and email support Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 9 PM EST. Support includes how to set up a new URL, domain transfers from rival registrars, etc.

Other Google Domains features include custom sub-domains, new domain endings like .guru, and the ability to create up to 100 email aliases with domains. You'll also have access to easy domain forwarding. That means you can attach your preexisting blog to a new domain name, and Google said it would enable this switch with minimal or no downtime. After all, Google Domains uses the same DNS servers as other Google websites.

The new Google Domains' website currently indicates that domain registration will cost at least $12 for one year, per domain. Keep in mind that's not confirmed. Pocket-lint contacted Google for additional details, and we'll update when and if we learn more. In the meantime, Google said it is "still building out all of the features" and hopes to make Google Domains "widely available" soon.