  Sainsbury’s Food Rescue, made with Google, helps use up food destined for the waste

Waste not want not means more now than ever as around 4.2 million tonnes of avoidable food and drink waste is created each year. Sainsbury's has teamed up with Google to try and help by creating Food Rescue.

This online service, which will also work on mobiles, allows users to name left over food items to be met with recipe suggestions. The plan is to help people stop wasting food that's about to go off by creating interesting meal options that make the items attractive again.

Sainsbury's says the average family is losing about £60 per month on food that goes to waste. The Food Rescue service has over 1,200 recipes that are offered based on the ingredients spoken or typed by the user. The savings made are displayed in a league to make it more competitive for areas across the UK.

This comes after news that the EU plans to scrap "best before" labels on long life food like pasta, coffee and rice. The idea is to cut down on waste of food that could still be used.

Indy Saha, director of creative strategy at Google says: "Using our voice search technology, the Food Rescue tool allows Sainsbury’s customers to use up the food that they might otherwise throw away. Simply say what ingredients you have left and discover simple inspirational recipes. Whether you are on the way home thinking about what’s for dinner, at the supermarket lacking inspiration or in the kitchen, the tool will help you save and get better value for money by not wasting food."