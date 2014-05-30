  Google Stars app for bookmarks leaks onto Chrome Web Store but is quickly pulled

The Google Stars bookmarking app that leaked earlier this month has launched on the Chrome Web Store. But don't get too excited; Google has already pulled the Chrome app without providing an explanation.

Google is rumoured to be working on a bookmarking/favouriting service for its Chrome browser called Google Stars. A video demonstration of how that service is expected to work not only leaked online in recent weeks, but Google+ user Florian Kiersch further revealed how Google Stars should let you save, share, and organise web links. He even showed off specific built-in features like folders and filters.

According to Engadget, the Google Stars app that leaked onto the Chrome Web Store today was likely an internal version because it declared "Thanks for dogfooding Google Stars" after installing. The app also had the following description before it was abruptly taken offline: "Google Stars is the platform where everything you're already indicating interest in is saved. Initially, these will include your Chrome bookmarks, More integrations to come!"

Google Stars looks a lot like Google Drive and other Google cloud services. The leaked video from earlier this month showed a main screen, for instance, where all your links would appear along with the option to export. There was also a way to sort those links by folders and filters. Folders could be set to either public or private visibility for sharing - and each folder had its own name and description fields and ability to be placed into another folder, edited, or deleted.

The link to the Google Stars app on Chrome Web Store is still available, but it kicks up on error page when you try to visit. A screenshot of the leaked app is available above. Pocket-lint has contacted Google for a comment and will update when more information is known.