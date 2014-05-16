  Google Now adds bill reminder cards pulled from Gmail so you can pay bills on time

Google has introduced a new type of info card for Google Now: bill reminders.

Android Police has published screenshots of bill reminder cards in Google Now. The website claimed the new feature is currently live, though it appears to still be rolling out. As you can see from the images, Google Now will show you an info card with the name of a biller as well as the amount due, the due date, and an option to view the original billing email.

Google Now is a two-year-old virtual assistant developed by Google. It responds to voice and text queries and serves up aggregated and relevant information (in the form of specialised cards) based on your repeated habits, location, search history, and data leveraged from the Knowledge Graph, among other things. The service is now aware of your outstanding bills because it is also integrated with Gmail.

Google Now will scan your Gmail emails for specific information, such as bills, like in this particular instance, and then it will pull the appropriate data to serve up an info card to you. According to Android Police, Google Now bill reminders further feature integration with certain billers. That means you'll sometimes see a "Pay now" link in the bill reminder card that'll connect you to the biller's payment website.

Deeper integration with billers in the future might also include more detailed information about the bill and the option to pay directly from Google Now. But for now, the cards look like basic reminders that you can ignore or accept or tap through to Gmail. It's still a cool addition nonetheless.

You can access Google Now in Google's Search apps for Android and iOS and in the Google Chrome browser.