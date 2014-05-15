  Google Wallet adds PayPal billing so you can securely buy from Google Play Store

There are no shortage of payment options when it comes to buying content from the Google Play Store, but that hasn't stopped Google from adding yet another option: PayPal.

Starting today, Android device owners can log into PayPal account to buy apps, books, songs, television shows, and movies from the Google Play Store. They can even make in-app purchases with PayPal. The new payment option in Google Wallet is initially available in 12 countries, which includes: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, the US, and the UK.

"Sales of apps and games on Google Play are up by more than 300 percent over the past year. And today, two-thirds of Google Play purchases happen outside of the United States, with international sales continuing to climb," explained Google in a blog post. "Our goal is to provide users with a frictionless payment experience, and this new integration is another example of how we work with partners from across the payments industry to deliver this to the user."

PayPal is an international e-commerce mobile payments platform that allows money transfers over the internet. And if you live in one of the 12 supported countries listed above, you will now see PayPal as an option in Google's virtual Google Wallet service. Simply enter your PayPal account credentials to sign in and make payments. That means you now have another payments choice beyond using a credit card, debit card, and gift card - or even billing to a carrier.

READ: Say cheese! Add credit cards to Google Wallet for Android with pic

Speaking of carrier billing, which lets you pay for Google Play Store content with your wireless bill, Google has announced it is expanding that feature as well. It is now available in seven more countries, making it available in 24 countries total across the Globe. Google Play gift cards are also expanding. They're now available 13 countries total, including Japan and Germany.

Google is likely bolstering its Google Play Store payment options because it wants practically everyone in the world to buy content while also feeling safe and secure about processing their payments. Google hasn't announced if PayPal billing will expand to more countries, but based on Google's current expansion patterns, you can probably expect more countries to follow in the future.